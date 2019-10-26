International Development News
Development News Edition

US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 10:53 IST
US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy
Image Credit: Flickr

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from the one being told to them by their constituents. The lawmakers' letter to Shringla comes as the US on Thursday sought from India a "roadmap" to political and economic normalcy in Kashmir and immediate release of all political detainees.

Noting that journalists have extensively covered developments in Kashmir, acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells had said the role of some of the international reporters have been particularly important, but journalists continue to face challenges in access while reporting due to the security restrictions. "We believe true transparency can only be achieved when journalists and Members of Congress are allowed free access to the region. We encourage India to open Jammu and Kashmir to both domestic and foreign journalists, and other international visitors, in the interest of open media and increased communication," the congressmen said in the letter.

The lawmakers – David N Cicilline, Dina Titus, Chrissy Houlahan, Andy Levin, James P McGovern, and Susan Wild – in their letter dated October 24 said their questions were a follow up to the briefing given to them by Shringla on October 16 about the situation in Kashmir. "As was discussed during the meeting, many of our constituents have painted a much different picture of the situation than what you shared with us. They have raised concerns about the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, as well as suspended internet and telecommunications access, arrests of local politicians and activists, and the imposition of a curfew," the congressmen said.

On August 5, India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Several security restrictions were imposed in Kashmir as well as Jammu following the decision. India has defended its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent restrictions in the state with authorities saying the ban on communication services in the Valley has helped save lives. They have also denied there was any shortage of medicines and essential supplies in the region.

The internet services in the Valley were snapped along with mobile and landline telephone services. While the landline services were restored gradually first, the postpaid mobile services were restored only last week. The prepaid services continued to remain barred. In the letter written two days after a Congressional hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia, with a focus on Kashmir, the congressmen asked a set of six specific questions to Shringla.

During the briefing, the Ambassador had said that he is available to answer any of their questions on Kashmir. "Has 100 per cent of landline service been restored inside Jammu and Kashmir, or are there any remaining outages? When will all mobile phone service be restored, including those who use prepaid mobile phones? When will full internet access be restored (not just access at kiosks)?" they asked.

The letter also asked about the number of people detained under the Public Safety Act or other legal provisions since August 5 and asked Shringla to be as specific as possible. "Of those, how many are minors? What is the standard judicial procedure for someone detained under the Public Safety Act?" they asked.

"What is the status of the curfews that have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir? What are the government's plans to allow residents to return to uninhibited movement? When can we expect that?" the congressmen asked Shringla. They also asked the Indian envoy to lay out the reasons that foreign journalists are still not allowed inside Jammu and Kashmir. When will they be allowed to enter the region?

"Will the Indian Government welcome visiting members of the United States Congress or other foreign officials who wish to visit Jammu and Kashmir?" the lawmakers asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Motorcycling-Australian MotoGP qualifying cancelled due to high winds

Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP race was rescheduled for Sunday morning, subject to weather conditions, after being wiped out by high winds at the Phillip Island circuit on Saturday. The decision was made on safety grounds after Portug...

US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from t...

Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry

The Central Public Works Department has requested the Union Health Ministry to engage it in developing new AIIMS in various parts of the country. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, CPWD Director General P...

NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels

Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the Mavericks to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019