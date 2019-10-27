Microsoft Corp. said in a statement on Saturday that the company appreciates being chosen by the U.S. Defense Department (DoD) for the Pentagon's $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud (JEDI) contract.

"We look forward to expanding our longstanding partnership with DoD", the company said.

Microsoft was chosen for the contract over favorite Amazon.com Inc.

