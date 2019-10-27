Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found along with purported body of Baghdadi - rebel commander
The bodies of three men and three women were found in the same location as that purported to be of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a commander of a militant faction in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib told Reuters.
Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Idlib.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- location
- Idlib
- Islamic State
- Syria
- US
ALSO READ
BJP accuses AAP govt of being 'slow' in spending budgetary allocations for development
BJP accuses AAP govt of being 'slow' in spending budgetary allocations for development
Idlib front is main battle to end Syria war: Assad
ED conducts raids at 14 locations of DHFL and promoters, for alleged connections with Iqbal Mirchi
Syria's Assad visits Idlib front line: presidency