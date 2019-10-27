International Development News
Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found along with purported body of Baghdadi - rebel commander

Representative image (file photo)

The bodies of three men and three women were found in the same location as that purported to be of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a commander of a militant faction in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib told Reuters.

Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Idlib.

