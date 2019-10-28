International Development News
Turkey says Kurdish YPG has not fully withdrawn from Syria border region

Image Credit: Twitter (@MevlutCavusoglu)

Kurdish YPG forces in Syria have not fully withdrawn from the border territory as agreed in a Russia-brokered accord, and Turkey will soon discuss next steps with Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu said a Russian military delegation was coming to Turkey to discuss joint patrols set to begin on Tuesday. He repeated that if the YPG did not withdraw some 30 kms (18 miles) from Turkey's border, Turkish forces would clear them out. (Reporting Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jon Boyle)

