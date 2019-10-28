International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thousands ordered to flee fast-moving Los Angeles wildfire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:43 IST
UPDATE 2-Thousands ordered to flee fast-moving Los Angeles wildfire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of people in Los Angeles were ordered to evacuate after a fast-moving brush fire ignited early on Monday morning near the Getty Center museum, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has caused disruption at both ends of California.

The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) and has since grown to consume more than 400 acres in the hills around Interstate 405, near some of the city's most expensive homes. At least two structures in the area were on fire, but there were no reported injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told reporters.

About 3,300 homes are in the mandatory evacuation area, including that of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He said he had been driving around before dawn with his family looking for shelter after being forced to flee. "Finally found a place to accommodate us!" he wrote on Twitter. "Crazy night man!"

Officials at the Getty said the fire was burning to the north of the museum, which was designed with thick stone walls to prevent fire from damaging its treasures. The fierce winds fanning wildfires elsewhere in the state, including a large fire consuming parts of the picturesque wine country north of San Francisco, were expected to abate on Monday.

But forecasters with the National Weather Service said high winds would return later in the week and could be the strongest so far this year in the south of the state. Marc Chenard, a forecaster with the NWS's Weather Prediction Center, said wind gusts in northern California would abate by midday and in the south of the state by later in the afternoon.

"But late Tuesday through Thursday, the winds are back and in some areas can be more extreme than before," he said. "We have the potential for the strongest Santa Ana (southern) winds of the year." Wind gusts can be between 50 to 60 miles per hour (80-96 kph), with some significantly higher, he said. "It's going to be bad."

The northern California wine country has borne the brunt of the fires, with 84 square miles (218 sq km) burned and 190,000 people evacuated in the so-called Kincade fire. Only about 5% of that fire was contained early on Monday after crews lost ground against the wind-driven wildfire a day earlier.

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency. "All hands are focusing on the Kincade," Newsom told reporters after meeting residents at an evacuation center in the Sonoma County city of Petaluma, calling the blaze "the most stubborn challenge we face."

Investigators have not yet said what they believed caused the blaze, although it ignited near a broken wire on a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission tower.

POWER OUTAGES

More than a million homes and businesses were without power on Monday morning. Most of those were from planned outages: High-wind forecasts had prompted PG&E to shut off power to 940,000 customers in 43 counties on Saturday night to guard against the risk of touching off wildfires. But PG&E expects to issue a weather "All Clear" for safety inspections and restoration work to begin early Monday morning for the northern Sierras and North Coast, the company announced early Monday.

The governor has been sharply critical of PG&E, saying corporate greed and mismanagement kept it from upgrading its infrastructure while wildfire hazards have steadily worsened over the past decade. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January citing billions of dollars in civil liabilities from deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018. Newsom said crews had largely "gotten their arms around" the Tick Fire near the city of Santa Clarita, some 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, which has charred 4,615 acres (1,868 hectares) and destroyed 22 structures since Thursday.

Most of the more than 40,000 residents ordered to evacuate were allowed to return home by Saturday afternoon, the county fire department said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travelers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched

With the launch of the first direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing, Nepal hopes to woo more Chinese travelers to the Himalayan nation, a senior Nepalese minister has said. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture aviation company, b...

South Africa rations water to save dwindling supplies

South Africa has imposed emergency measures, including rationing, to save dwindling water supplies after an abnormally hot, dry summer coupled with below average rainfall and a spike in usage pushes the country towards a crippling shortage....

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Iraq declares Baghdad curfew as renewed protests enter fourth day

Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday from midnight 2100 GMT until 6 a.m. 0300 GMT as renewed anti-government protests in which over 200 people have been killed entered a fourth day with students joining in.State TV cited the Baghdad ...

Air India's plane carries 'Ik Onkar' symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary, Air India has depicted Sikh religious symbol Ik Onkar on the tail of one of its aircraft, set to operate its maiden flight to Stansted in the UK from Amrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019