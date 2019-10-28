Iraqi military declares curfew in Baghdad - state TV
Iraq has declared a curfew in the capital Baghdad from midnight to 6 a.m. local time "until further notice", state television quoted the Baghdad Operations Commander as saying on Monday.
Hundreds of protesters remained in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and other provinces on Monday, the fourth day in a renewed wave of anti-government demonstrations that saw over 200 people killed this month.
Also Read: Turkey says coordinated with US on raid believed to have targeted Baghdadi
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baghdad
- Iraq
- Hundreds
- protesters
- provinces
ALSO READ
France's Le Drian will go to Iraq to discuss transfers, trials for jihadists in Syria
France says to talk to Iraqi leaders about Islamic State detainees
Turkish assault in Syria weakens Iraq Kurds, strengthens regional powers
UPDATE 1-France's Le Drian to go to Iraq to discuss trials for jihadists from Syria
Over 200 Syrian Kurds start crossing border into Iraq's KRI to escape crisis