Iraqi military declares curfew in Baghdad - state TV

Iraq has declared a curfew in the capital Baghdad from midnight to 6 a.m. local time "until further notice", state television quoted the Baghdad Operations Commander as saying on Monday.

Hundreds of protesters remained in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and other provinces on Monday, the fourth day in a renewed wave of anti-government demonstrations that saw over 200 people killed this month.

