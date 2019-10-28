International Development News
Development News Edition

IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:17 IST
IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt
Image Credit: ANI

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentina's presidential elections, and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy. "We look forward to engaging with his administration to tackle #Argentina's economic challenges and promote inclusive and sustainable growth that benefits all Argentines," Georgieva tweeted.

Fernandez and his running mate - former president Cristina Kirchner - soundly defeated business-friendly President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's polls. Macri had signed a massive USD 57 billion loan package with the IMF, but the austerity measures he imposed failed to right the economy and generated a wave of popular anger against him.

The poverty rate has risen to more than 35 percent, inflation for the year to September was at almost 38 percent, while the peso has depreciated 70 percent since January 2018. The return to power of protectionist Peronists has raised fears of yet another debt default and eroded the peso's value.

The president-elect has insisted his government would not default but rather seek to renegotiate the terms of the IMF loan, and sought to reassure voters that their bank deposits would be safe under his administration. But since Fernandez's crushing victory in August primaries, Argentine savers have withdrawn around USD 22 billion from their accounts.

The government has imposed strict capital controls to prevent further erosion of its currency reserves, and the restrictions were tightened again on Monday to allow dollar purchases of only USD 200 a month. The IMF is viewed as having taken a chance with the record loan to Buenos Aires, given the country's track record, and it is the first major crisis for Georgieva who took the helm of the Washington-based crisis lender only this month.

But analysts say the chances of another default are rising, one putting them at 67 percent, with a "haircut" to reduce the debt level and extend the maturity highly likely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14 - official

A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the groups...

4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid 20, Dilshad 22, Shahrukh 20 and Farman 24, all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Num...

UK train firm searches for missing rare violin

London, Oct 28 AFP A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019