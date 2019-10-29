PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government would present a bill to parliament to hold an election on Dec. 12 after losing a motion in House of Commons by 299 to 70 to hold an early election. Business lobby groups on Monday expressed relief that a no-deal Brexit on October 31 has been averted but they warned that fresh delay over Britain's departure from the EU risked further denting companies' investment plans.

UK media executive David Montgomery is weighing a bid to buy Telegraph newspapers following reports that the Barclay brothers are reviewing their UK investments, including the potential sale of the newspaper. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

