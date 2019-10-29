Men attack protest camp in central Beirut - Reuters witness

Men in black shirts attacked protesters in central Beirut on Tuesday, destroying their camp in the square as some people ran shouting for help from security forces, according to a Reuters witness.

The men were believed to be supporters of the Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal.

Earlier, supporters of the two Shi'ite movements fought with protesters at a roadblock and in another part of central Beirut, leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.

