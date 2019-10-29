International Development News
Men attack protest camp in central Beirut - Reuters witness

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Men in black shirts attacked protesters in central Beirut on Tuesday, destroying their camp in the square as some people ran shouting for help from security forces, according to a Reuters witness.

The men were believed to be supporters of the Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal.

Earlier, supporters of the two Shi'ite movements fought with protesters at a roadblock and in another part of central Beirut, leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

