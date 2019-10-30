U.S. ambassador in Turkey summoned over House votes on sanctions, Armenia - Anadolu

The U.S. ambassador in Turkey was summoned on Wednesday after the House of Representatives voted to recognize mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide and called for sanctions over Turkey's incursion in Syria, Anadolu news agency said.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute genocide.

The state-owned Anadolu agency said ambassador David Satterfield was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

