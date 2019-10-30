Iran criticises foreign interference in Lebanon and Iraq, calls for calm
Iran on Wednesday accused the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel of stoking unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, and called for calm in both countries.
"Our advice has always been to call for peace and (stopping) interference by foreign forces in these countries," President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi was quoted as saying by state media.
The United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel were riding a wave of popular demands and providing those forces with financial support, he added.
Also Read: IMF sharply cuts Iran, Saudi growth forecasts
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- United States
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Hassan Rouhani
- forces
- chief of staff
- Iraq
- Lebanon
- state
ALSO READ
Ayhan equaliser forces France to wait for Euro 2020 spot
Kurdish SDF says 23 killed in fighting with Turkish forces on Monday -statement
India, Netherlands need to combine forces to seek answers to global issues
Russia's military police patrol contact line between Syrian, Turkish forces - RIA
India hands over second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afghan forces