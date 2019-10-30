Turkey says "largely" reached agreement with Russia in Syria talks
Talks between Turkish and Russian officials on developments in northeast Syria have concluded and the two delegations have "largely" reached an agreement, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia had informed Turkey that the Syrian Kurdish YPG had left a planned "safe zone" within a deadline set by Ankara and Moscow. Under their agreement, Russia and Turkey were then due to start joint patrols.
"Inter-delegation talks with Russia were concluded a short while ago. An agreement was largely reached. Our efforts continue in a mutually constructive, understanding way," Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hulusi Akar
- Turkish
- Russian
- Syria
- delegations
- Tayyip Erdogan
- news agency
- YPG
- Kurdish
- Ankara
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Two killed, 12 wounded in Turkish border town after YPG attack -governor
Ethiopia postpones autonomy referendum for ethnic Sidama -Fana news agency
Turkey arrests 24 over criticism of Syria offensive - news agency
U.S. says struck ceasefire deal knowing Kurdish YPG could not hold territory
Erdogan, Putin to discuss phased YPG withdrawal in Syria -Turkish source