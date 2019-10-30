International Development News
Development News Edition

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pakistan Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:03 IST
Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pakistan Minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and "abysmal" environmental conditions in India are increasing level of pollution in Lahore. Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires.

"Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing in every aspect irresponsible Govts are a curse," he tweeted. The provincial Punjab Home Department in Pakistan has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province to check pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium kicks out Chinese academic in 'spy' row

Belgium has denied a Chinese academic a visa and banned him from the EUs passport-free travel area for eight years after identifying him as a potential threat to national security, sources close to the probe told AFP Wednesday. Song Xinnin...

U.N. looking for new venue for climate change conference after Chile withdraws

The United Nations is looking for a new venue for a climate change conference planned for December, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday, after Chile withdrew as host amid riots, arson and protests over inequality in the country.Haq ...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield held below three-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the European Central Bank resumed its bond buying programme.Bond yields across the eur...

UK's stance of Kashmir being bilateral issue between India, Pak remains unchanged: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UKs long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of profound conce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019