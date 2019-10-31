13 killed as fire breaks out in train in Pak
At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured as a fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday after a gas canister carried by a passenger exploded. The train, Tezgam, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the fire broke out, destroying three of the train's carriages at Liaquatpur near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province, the Geo News reported.
A Pakistan Railways official said that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. Some passengers were cooking breakfast when the gas cylinder exploded, the report said. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said thirteen people were killed in the fire. Rasheed said the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were underway.
Earlier, Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, told Geo News some of the passengers were killed when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames. Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his condolences directed the authorities to ensure the provision of best medical treatment for the injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
