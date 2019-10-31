Odd News Roundup: The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge

International Development News
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise. Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

'Something novel': Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas

Would you like your dog transformed into a panda? It takes just 1,500 yuan ($212.28) at a pet café in southwest China that dyes pups in black and white streaks to resemble the animal that is considered a national treasure.

