Malaysia to ask U.S. for $1 bln recovered from Jho Low - Mahathir
Malaysia will ask the United States to hand over the $1 billion in assets it has recovered from fugitive financier Jho Low, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.
The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday struck a deal to recoup funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by the financier, in a record capture for a U.S. anti-corruption probe.
"The assets were bought with Malaysian money. We have proof that this is Malaysia's money. We will now make a claim to the American government," Mahathir told reporters.
