Yemeni rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone along the border with Saudi Arabia. The spokesman for the Houthis, Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarea, tweeted that the spy plane known as ScanEagle was conducting "espionage and hostile operations" near the southern Saudi province of Asir when the rebels shot it down on Friday.

The Houthis didn't provide any photographs or footage to corroborate their claim. The rebels, who overran Yemen's northern parts and the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, have been fighting a Saudi-led and US-backed coalition since 2015. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

The Houthis had shot down at least two US drones in the last few months. The Saudi-led military coalition wasn't immediately known to operate this type of US-made drone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)