22 people killed in DR Congo mining truck accident: police

At least 22 people were killed and 10 wounded when a mining truck overturned in southeast DR Congo on Friday, police said. The truck owned by the Mining Mineral Resources (MMR) firm tipped over at Mutetenya village in Tanganyika province, DR Congo's national police said on Twitter.

"All the cargo of cassiterite (a source of tin) spilled down the steep slope," it added.

