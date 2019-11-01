German Chancellor Merkel, PM Modi pay homage at Gandhi Smriti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid homage at the Gandhi Smriti here on Friday. Merkel, who is on a three-day visit to India, had earlier today paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The German Chancellor is in New Delhi chiefly for her participation in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Following her talks with PM Modi earlier today, India and Germany signed over 20 agreements in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others. The two leaders have emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism including through increased sharing of information and intelligence and in full compliance with the rule of law and international law, including human rights law and international humanitarian law. (ANI)

