Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 2-day ultimatum to resign

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

Fazalur Rehman, president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Shehbaz Sharif at the Azadi March on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country. Addressing a mammoth crowd gathered during the March, Rehman said the opposition does not intend to clash with the institutions in the country but wish to see them strengthened. He lashed out at the opposition for alleging that he was using the religion card to instigate the masses in the country, reported Geo News.

"We cannot show more patience. We are giving two days' time. Otherwise, the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the Prime Minister," Rehman said. "Who are you to deny me the right when our Constitution talks about religion. Who are you to deny me my rights that are enshrined in the Constitution," he asked.

The ongoing Azadi March kickstarted from Karachi's Sohrab Goth area on October 27 amid a massive show of strength by the party workers from other opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Awami National Party (ANP), Dawn reported. The caravan reached its final destination at Peshawar Morr in the wee hours on Friday.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman welcomed participants to the Azadi March. He also thanked Awami National Party president Asfandyar Khan Wali, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N and ANP workers as well all other parties' workers. The anti-government protest is likely to be one of the biggest in the country, surpassing the numbers of the 2014 'dharna' held against the then Pakistani government led by Nawaz Sharif.

The purported aim of the march is to oust Imran Khan, who has been at the helm for just over a year. Khan has made it clear that he will not succumb to pressure from the opposition and not resign from his post. (ANI)

