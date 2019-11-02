International Development News
Development News Edition

Hardeep Puri launches Guru Nanak Chair at Birmingham University

  • PTI
  • |
  • Birmingham
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 08:57 IST
Hardeep Puri launches Guru Nanak Chair at Birmingham University
Image Credit: Flickr

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has inaugurated a new Guru Nanak Chair, supported by the Indian government, at the University of Birmingham to enable research around the teachings of the founder of the Sikh religion. The minister announced the new Chair to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, during a visit to Birmingham where delivered an Annual Lecture on the Contemporary Relevance of Guru Nanak's Teachings.

The lecture has been organized by the India Institute of the university on Friday. "Based on the aspirations and sentiments of the British Indian community to support research and dissemination of the Guru's teachings to academic courses, I'm very happy to formally announce the setting up of the Guru Nanak Chair, supported by the government of India at the University of Birmingham," said Puri.

"I believe that the Guru Nanak Chair will enable further research on how best the message of Guru Nanak can be shared with the larger community in the UK and beyond, and how mankind can benefit from this message which has an eternal value to make our world a better place," he said. The minister, who is in charge of the civil aviation and housing and urban affairs, said he was confident that the new Chair will comprehensively help to disseminate the teachings of Guru Nanak, the basic tenets of the Sikh religion he founded and effectively help spread the message of universal peace and brotherhood.

The Chair is part of a series of events being held at the University of Birmingham to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and was finalized following talks between its Chancellor, Indian-origin peer Lord Karan Bilimoria, and the Consul General of Birmingham Dr Aman Puri. According to details confirmed so far, the Indian government is set to contribute 100,000 pounds towards the new Chair annually for five years – the first tranche of which will be made on November 12 to coincide with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The figure will be matched by the university and at the end of the first five-year period, the university's contribution is expected to go up further with the aim of making it a Chair in perpetuity. "The government of India will support the Chair for the first five years and then the university continues. The university has matched the government of India's commitment, with another three-fold investment into making the Chair run in perpetuity," said Professor Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham.

"This is a true reflection of the partnership between Birmingham and India, and the UK and India," said Lord Bilimoria. Puri delivered the second annual lecture of Birmingham University's India Institute, the first presented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and spoke at length about the urgent need to adopt Guru Nanak's teachings in our daily lives.

He said: "Today, anti-social elements want to strike a chord of communal tension through radicalization. New-age technologies like social media make this easy as they prey on unsuspecting individuals. "In such a challenging period, where the lines between opinions, facts, and fiction are blurring, introspection and meditation are a source of strength, tolerance and clarity. As we celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of our first Guru, it is my hope that this occasion reminds us all that his teachings be followed both in letter and spirit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Getzlaf, Ducks dump Canucks in OT

Ryan Getzlaf took a long outlet pass from Troy Terry and scored 230 into overtime Friday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and goalie John Gibson made 3...

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019