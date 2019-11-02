Indian diaspora in Thailand welcomes PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Thailand upon his arrival in capital Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the ASEAN-India summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Thailand upon his arrival in capital Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the ASEAN-India summit. Dressed in plain white Kurta and half-jacket, the Prime Minister was seen waving and smiling at the crowd gathered at Hotel Marriott Marquis here. He also interacted with the children.
Modi is on a three-day visit to Thailand, where he is scheduled to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit. He is also slated to address the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok later on Saturday.
The release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, would be the other highlights of the Prime Minister's visit. (ANI)
Also Read: Entire Haryana is in favour of BJP, says PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Hisar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Thailand
- Bangkok
- diaspora
- community
- Indian
- ASEAN
- crowd
- Prime Minister
- Thai
- Guru Nanak Dev
- Tamil
ALSO READ
Democracy crowds defy Hong Kong police after activists attacked
We need Prime Minister's commitment to resolve PMC crisis: Kapil Sibal
'Act East' policy puts ASEAN at centre of engagement with Indo-Pacific: Prez
Tear gas and water cannon as crowds defy Hong Kong rally ban
Spain's acting prime minister to visit Barcelona