International Development News
Development News Edition

No single government can be credited for deep ties between India and Thailand: PM Modi

No single government can be credited for the deep friendship and close ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:15 IST
No single government can be credited for deep ties between India and Thailand: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Indian diaspora at Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

No single government can be credited for the deep friendship and close ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. "The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government. No single government can be credited for this relation," said Prime Minister Modi in his address at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event.

"Every moment shared between the two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation," added Modi, while lauding the royal family. "Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture," Modi said, adding that it is fortunate that India has shown its gratitude to her through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman.

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said that he does not feel that he is in a foreign land as "the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home." "We (India and Thailand) are very close to each other not only because of language but also because of the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi'. This has a connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' which means welfare".

The Prime Minister began his address amid the chants of "Modi...Modi." Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits. (ANI)

Also Read: You broke arrogance of big leaders in Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Gohana.PTI SUN CHS VSDDVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

In view of pollution, open activities to be restricted in Haryana schools: Dushyant Chautala

In view of the rising air pollution owing to stubble burning, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that the Education Department has been asked to ensure that open activities are restricted in the schools across ...

First shipment of new Ebola vaccine arrives in DR Congo

Goma DR Congo, Nov 2 AFP The Congolese medical authorities said Saturday they had received the first shipment of a new Ebola vaccine as the central African country battles its second deadliest outbreak of the virus this decade. The health m...

Turkey to send back foreign Islamic State fighters

Istanbul, Nov 2 AFP The Turkish government said on Saturday it would send foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria back to their countries of origin, despite the unwillingness of notably Europe states to take them in. We are not goi...

Rugby-Inspirational World Cup skipper Kolisi completes rags-to riches journey

Siya Kolisi completed his rags-to-riches journey from a dusty, poverty-stricken township on the eastern coast of South Africa to World Cup-winning captain on Saturday when he led the Springboks to victory over England.The first black man to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019