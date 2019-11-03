IS claims deadly Friday attack on Mali army
The Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks in years against Mali's military, which the army said killed 49 soldiers the previous day.
"Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where elements of the apostate Malian army were stationed in the village of Indelimane," the jihadist group said in a statement on its social media channels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- military base
- military
- jihadist group
- Beirut
- Lebanon
- soldiers
- army
- Islamic State
- Mali
ALSO READ
Army organises 'The Ultimate Run' to honour 'next of kin', disabled soldiers
Lebanon braces for third day of unrest as rage sweeps country
Lebanon's Hezbollah says does not want government to resign
UPDATE 2-Demonstrators fill Lebanon's streets in third day of fiery protests
UPDATE 1-Demonstrators fill Lebanon's streets in third day of fiery protests