NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-USA-KHAMENEI/

Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with U.S.: TV Dubai - Iran will not yield to pressure imposed by its longtime foe the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, adding that holding talks with Washington will not solve Tehran's problems.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong's Lam to discuss helping people to live and work in mainland China

HONG KONG - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will discuss how to make it easier for people in the Chinese-ruled city, rocked by violent anti-China protests overnight, to live and work on the mainland, her office said on Sunday. U.S.

USA-TILLERSON/ Former top U.S. diplomat urges unity, sidesteps impeachment debate in speech

HOUSTON - Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that Republicans and Democrats need to work together for the good of the United States, while avoiding a direct reference to the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. INSTACART-WORKERS/

Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies Instacart's "gig" workers on Sunday will target the grocery shopping and delivery firm with a three-day work action aimed at disrupting service and forcing executives to fix inequalities in pay structures that they say are getting worse every year.

BUSINESS AUTOS-CORRUPTION-LABOR/

UAW union president takes leave of absence under cloud of U.S. federal probe DETROIT - The president of the United Auto Workers union, who has been linked here to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials, has taken a leave of absence, the union said on Saturday in a statement.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/ Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company

DUBAI/DHAHRAN - Saudi Arabia's state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse as the kingdom seeks to diversify and create the world's most valuable listed company. ENTERTAINMENT

AUCTION-OLIVIA-NEWTONJOHN/ Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700

LOS ANGELES - Olivia Newton-John's tight black pants and leather jacket from the movie "Grease" sold for $405,700 at a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, more than double the expected price, Julien's Auctions said. TELEVISION-THE-MORNING-SHOW/

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show' LONDON - Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in "The Morning Show", an original show for Apple Inc's new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her "Friends" sister Reese Witherspoon.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Isles win 9th straight on Varlamov's shutout Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night, and Derick Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 1-0.

HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ Vino rosso wins breeders' cup classic, mongolian groom dies

ARCADIA - Vino Rosso won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that was marred by the death of another horse. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/PROTESTS-CELEBRITIES (PIX) (TV)

Celebrities back Extinction Rebellion as civil disobedience campaign marks first year Celebrities including singer Ellie Goulding, fashion photographer John Rankin, model Daisy Lowe and actor Imelda Goulding join a video appeal in support of Extinction Rebellion as the civil disobedience campaign marks its first year and general election campaigning begins in Britain. EMBARGOED 1000 GMT.

3 Nov AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (PIX) (TV)

Glitzy MTV Europe Music Awards held in Seville, Spain The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards are held in Seville, Spain, with singer Ariana Grande leading the field with seven nominations and Halsey and Rosalia among the artists taking to the stage.

3 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

National Security officials deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump House Intelligence Committee conducts closed-door deposition with several witnesses to include Robert Blair, Senior Adviser to the Acting Chief of Staff; John Eisenberg, Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs; Michael Ellis, Deputy Legal Adviser to the National Security Council; and Brian McCormack, Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy & Science for the Office of Management and Budget.

4 Nov BRITAIN-EU/SPEAKER (PIX) (TV)

New speaker of UK's House of Commons to be elected The election to replace John Bercow as the speaker of Britain's House of Commons will take place.

4 Nov BRITAIN-EU/SPEAKER-PROCEDURE (TV)

A look inside UK parliament ahead of Speaker elections A look inside Britain's House of Commons, where the election to replace John Bercow as Speaker will take place.

4 Nov ROMANIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Proposed government faces confidence vote in Romanian parliament Romania's proposed new government of the centrist National Liberal Party, headed by prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban, faces a confidence vote in parliament, a week ahead of the first round of presidential elections.

4 Nov HUNGARY-GERMANY/MINISTER (TV)

German Foreign Minister Maas meets Hungarian counterpart Szijjarto German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will come to Budapest, will meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. They will hold a press conference. He will also meet with history witnesses of 30 years of opening the wall, including representatives for the Hungarian Charity service of the Order of Malta.

4 Nov ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

4 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CUBA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Cuba hosts trade fair as U.S. sanctions hit economy

Cuba's annual international trade fair opened on Monday attracting hundreds of foreign businesses and government-led trade delegations despite stepped up U.S. sanctions and a cash shortage that has led to delays in paying foreign suppliers. 4 Nov

INDONESIA-COFFEE/ (TV) Growing local demand for Arabica coffee beans boost cafe business on Indonesia's highland

Growing local demand for the Arabica strain of coffee has led to more cafes popping up and farmers looking to boost their yield for beans that were mostly export-only in the past. 4 Nov

WESTPAC-RESULTS/ Westpac full year results

Australia's second-biggest bank Westpac will report full year earnings on Monday, November 4. The bank has already said its second-half earnings will be reduced by A$377 million, mainly due to customer remediation charges.

4 Nov USA-TRADE/EU (TV)

EU launches WTO case against U.S. over metal tariffs Public hearing at World Trade Organization of case brought by European Union against the United States over metals tariffs imposed in 2018, the first of a series of cases brought to the Geneva-based trade body by countries hit by the U.S. measures

4 Nov SPORTS

ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - New York City Marathon

Runners race to the finish line of the TCS New York City annual marathon. The course runs 26.2 miles through the five-borough 3 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE CHANGE-TRUMP/ (TV)

President Donald Trump can formally seek to quit Paris climate pact Nov. 4 is the first day when President Donald Trump can formally start to carry out his plan to quit the Paris climate agreement. Under the Paris pact, countries have to wait three years from the date it entered into force - Nov. 4, 2016 - before it is possible to start withdrawal.

Any country wanting to leave has to send a written notification to the United Nations, and the formal departure process will take another year, until Nov. 2020. 4 Nov

Also Read: US House approves procedure to impeach President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)