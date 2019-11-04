International Development News
Development News Edition

Kenyan census results a 'big win' for intersex people

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:09 IST
Kenyan census results a 'big win' for intersex people
Image Credit: ANI

The results of Kenya's first census to recognize intersex people are a "big win" for their rights, campaigners said as the data was released on Monday, expressing hopes it would lead to more progressive policies.

Kenya became the first African nation and one of the only countries in the world to count people born with sexual anatomy that does not fit typical definitions for male or female bodies as part of its 2019 census in August. The results showed that 1,524 people - 0.003 percent of the population - said they were intersex, figure campaigners said was low and attributed to widespread stigma and low awareness.

The United Nations estimates 1.7 percent of all children are born intersex - with reproductive organs, genitals, hormones or chromosomes that do not fit the usual expectations of male and female. "Certainly the numbers are not what we expected in terms of big volumes, but the KNBS data confirms that every county has people who identify as intersex," said Isaac Mwaura, Kenya's Senator for Persons with Disabilities.

"It doesn't matter if it's one intersex person or one million. I see it as a big, big win as it means intersex people are recognized and their rights must be safeguarded - just like all other minorities in this country." Mwaura has introduced a bill in parliament that would allow intersex people to change their sex on their national ID cards and to include 'intersex' on birth and death certificates.

Few countries have incorporated the intersex category as part of their national census, partly because many intersex people identify as male or female. LGBT+ rights groups say a lack of awareness has led to skewing of data. Australia, one of the only other countries to recognize intersex people in its census, has an estimated population of 420,000 but identified only 40 in its 2016 count.

Mwaura and intersex rights groups attributed Kenya's figure to stigma, a lack of public awareness about what intersex is, and poor training of census staff. "Most intersex people I have spoken to were not asked and it was just assumed based on their appearance," said James Karanja, director of the Intersex Society of Kenya.

"Those who were aware insisted on being counted as intersex, but I think many did not." Campaigners said many people did not know they were intersex, while others were too scared to say so openly.

In Kenya, parents often rush to have surgery performed on their children at a young age to avoid ridicule. Many intersex adults say their lives have been psychologically damaged by such operations. Intersex children have also been shunned by their families and bullied at school and adults have struggled to get jobs and faced physical abuse, add intersex rights campaigners.

Despite the low figure, Karanja said his group was "really happy" with the result. "We have to remember this is the first time in Kenya that we are even speaking about intersex issues, so it's going to take time and a lot work, but at least the conversation has started."

Also Read: Youngsters compose rap song to urge people to vote in Maharashtra polls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

About 90 challans issued for stubble burning in Ludhiana, says official

Even as farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab, about 90 challans have been issued for stubble burning in Ludhiana district. Speaking to ANI here, Chief Agriculture Officer Ludhiana, Baldev Singh said, In Ludhiana, there are about 90 ch...

UPDATE 1-German health minister submits law banning conversion therapy

Adds comments from advocates By Rachel SavageLONDON, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Germanys health minister submitted a draft law to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors on Monday, as a global movement to end discredited practic...

US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides on embassy anniversary

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on nine aides to Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the 40th anniversary of revolutionary zealots seizing the US embassy in Tehran.This action further constricts the supreme leaders ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions nine people, one entity tied to Iran's top leader

The United States imposed sanctions on nine people with ties to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of Irans judiciary, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.The Unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019