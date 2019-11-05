Turkey captures sister of slain IS leader Baghdadi in northern Syria -Turkish official
Turkey captured the sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her and her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.
"Rasmiya Awad was captured in a raid on a container near Azaz," the official said. "We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi's sister on the inner workings of ISIS," he added.
