China expresses 'regret' over US pullout from Paris climate pact

Beijing expressed "regret" on Tuesday over Washington's decision to formally notify the United Nations that the US was withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

"We hope the US can take more responsibility, and do more to contribute a driving force to the multilateral cooperation process, instead of adding negative energy," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.

