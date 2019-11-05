International Development News
Two Indians die in freak accidents in UAE

An Indian woman and a four-year-old Indian girl have died in two separate freak accidents in the UAE, according to media reports. The woman died after she was run over by her 17-year-old son in Sharjah's Muweilah area on Friday.

The grade 12 student of an Indian school did not have a driving licence and was taking driving classes, his friends told the Khaleej Times. According to the family, which is from Uttar Pradesh, the student was trying to park his car when he hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ran over his mother who was seated outside a park.

In another incident, the four-year-old girl died and her mother was injured when they were run over in a school area in Dubai's Jebel Ali on Monday, the Khaleej Times reported. The accident took place when a motorist, reportedly from an African country, was reversing his vehicle and accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake. Both mother and the girl were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

