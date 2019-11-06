International Development News
Development News Edition

Riyadh in talks with Yemen rebels, Saudi official says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:25 IST
Riyadh in talks with Yemen rebels, Saudi official says
Image Credit: ANI

Riyadh is in talks with Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels in a bid to end the country's civil war, a Saudi official said Wednesday in the first official confirmation of dialogue between the two sides. The comment comes after Saudi Arabia brokered a power-sharing agreement between Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal.

"We have had an open channel with the Huthis since 2016. We are continuing these communications to support peace in Yemen," a senior Saudi official told reporters. "We don't close our doors with the Huthis." The official, who declined to be named, gave no further details on the talks but the development came after rebel missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities spiked over the summer, followed by a lull in recent weeks.

There was no immediate comment from the Huthi rebels, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa and much of the country's north in 2014, sparking a Saudi-led military intervention the following March. Washington too is in talks with the Huthis, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said during a visit to Saudi Arabia in September.

He did not say whether the Americans were holding talks separately with the rebels, but analysts say they were likely happening in consultation with Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Washington. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 as the Huthi rebels closed in on second city Aden, prompting President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to flee into Saudi exile.

Riyadh had reportedly hoped for a quick win against the Huthis but instead waded into a quagmire that has cost it billions of dollars and hurt its reputation, while devastating the Arab world's poorest country. The confirmation of talks comes amid the slow implementation of a landmark ceasefire deal in rebel-held Hodeida, which was agreed between the government and the Huthis in Sweden late last year.

The deal was hailed as Yemen's best chance so far to end the four-year conflict, but it appears to be hanging by a thread with breaches reported by both sides. "If the Huthis (are) serious to deescalate and accept to come to the table, Saudi Arabia will support their demand and support all political parties to reach a political solution," the Saudi official said.

The Huthis, on their part, have offered to halt all attacks on Saudi Arabia as part of a wider peace initiative, later repeating their proposal despite continued airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition. The offer came after the Huthis claimed responsibility for attacks on September 14 against two key Saudi oil installations that temporarily knocked out half of the OPEC giant's production.

Riyadh and Washington, however, blamed Iran for the attacks -- a charge denied by Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Women with HIV may transition to menopause earlier: Study

Women infected with HIV are more likely to enter menopause at an average age of 48 years which is 3 years younger than the general population, according to a study in Canada which may lead to new strategies in planning their care. The resea...

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC.

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC....

We can't even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC.

We cant even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC....

Over 11,000 scientists worldwide declare global climate emergency

Declaring a global climate emergency, more than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries have warned that untold suffering is inevitable without deep and lasting shifts in human activities that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and other f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019