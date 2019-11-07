Ex-Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes surgery

Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underwent a surgery at a private hospital on Thursday. Abbasi, who is in judicial custody in connection with an inquiry into LNG scandal, was shifted to the hospital on November 4 by officials from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported.

He is expected to stay in the medical facility for a few more days. According to details, the government has been informed about the former prime minister's stay in the hospital.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former prime minister on July 18 in connection with the LNG case, where he and others are accused of illegally awarding LNG terminal contracts for a period of 15 years to a company of their liking in violation of defined rules, incurring losses to the state exchequer. The accountability court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former leader.

Earlier on October 28, Abbasi moved a plea at an accountability court seeking permission from it to undergo surgery on his own expenses at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad in light of his poor health. The court had extended his remand till November 19.

Abbasi served as the prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018, following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from office by the Pakistan Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal. (ANI)

Also Read: Now former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unwell in jail

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)