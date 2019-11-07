Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear inspector

Iran said Thursday it had canceled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

The check at the entrance gate to the plant in central Iran had "triggered an alarm" raising concern that she could be carrying a "suspect product" on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement posted online.

Under a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, its nuclear facilities are subject to continuous monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

