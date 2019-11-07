Philippines launches rescue after ferry capsizes

Philippine authorities launched a rescue operation Thursday after a ferry with at least 60 people on board capsized in rough seas, the coast guard said. The vessel was plying a route near the central island Cebu when its crew radioed for help, saying the vessel was taking on water.

"We do not have a tally now, but all those we recovered are alive," Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant Michael Encina told AFP. "We cannot find the boat as of now." The Philippines, an archipelago where millions rely on rickety ferries for cheap transport between islands, has regular boat accidents.

