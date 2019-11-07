International Development News
Indian ambassador to Nepal inaugurates Mathadis building

  Kathmandu
  Updated: 07-11-2019 21:20 IST
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Thursday inaugurated the Mathadis building of a prominent Vishnu temple here. Mathadis building is a place where the priests of Shri Budhanilkantha temple stay. India had in 2014 pledged to provide NRs 21.80 million for the for its construction.

"The newly built Mathadhis building in the temple premises would stand as an important icon of the age-old cultural bond between India and Nepal," a press release issued by the Indian embassy here said. The new infrastructure constructed with India's help is a three-storied building which will house priests and several young monks.

Budhanilkantha Municipality Mayor Uddhab Kharel, Chairman of District Coordination Committee Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya along with the community leaders were present on the occasion. The temple is situated at the foot of Shivpuri Hills in the northern-most part of Kathmandu. It has great religious and cultural value for Hindus all over the world and thousands of pilgrims apart from tourists from India and the world visit the temple daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

