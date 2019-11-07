U.S. State Dept announces reward up to $10 million for two senior AQAP leaders

The United States on Thursday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on two senior leaders of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the State Department said.

Michael Evanoff, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security, told reporters in a briefing that the department was offering up to $6 million for information on Sa'ad bin Atef al-Awlaki and up to $4 million for Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud al-Qosi, who he said have encouraged attacks against the United States.

