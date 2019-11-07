International Development News
We will be fine without the United States: Huawei CEO

Ren said he was not concerned about the ongoing China-U.S. trade negotiations and the company can survive very well without the United States.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

"We don't expect the United States to remove Huawei Technologies from the Entity List. They may as well keep us there forever because we will be fine without them," said Ren Zhengfei the founder and CEO of Huawei Technologies, China's leading telecoms equipment vendor and smartphone manufacturer.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Ren Zhengfei said that Huawei loves and admires the US because his company has learned a lot from it.

At the 'A Coffee With Ren' event held at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen on November 5, Ren said that "Huawei has not seen any significant impact from the U.S. sanctions, but still supports globalization and long-term collaboration with the U.S. suppliers."

Huawei has been blacklisted by the Trump-led US administration from accessing crucial products and services from American suppliers due to the security risks posed by the company. The Chinese tech giant has been accused of spying for the Chinese government, an accusation the company has repeatedly denied.

Despite the huge pressure from the US, Huawei's revenues jumped 24.4 percent year-on-year to 610.8 billion yuan (approx USD 86.2 billion) and its profit margin surged 8.7 percent during the first three quarters of this year.

Huawei's smartphone business also witnessed steady growth with shipments exceeding 185 million units in the first three quarters of 2019, an increase of 26 percent year-on-year.

