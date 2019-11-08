International Development News
U.S. 'very, very optimistic' about reaching a trade deal with China -White House

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 08-11-2019 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 05:51 IST
The United States is "very, very optimistic" about reaching a trade deal with China soon, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel in an interview on Thursday.

"I cannot get ahead of the talks with China, but we are very, very optimistic that we will reach a deal soon," Grisham said.

