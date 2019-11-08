International Development News
Development News Edition

Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:19 IST
Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain issued more than 100 flood warnings on Friday, with residents in parts of northern England advised to evacuate their homes amid concern that lives were in danger after deluges brought a month's rainfall in less than 24 hours. Dozens were trapped in a shopping center in the city of Sheffield overnight after becoming stranded and about 100 others were rescued from another mall nearby by firefighters in inflatable dinghies.

The greatest concern was for homes in five areas around the River Don near the town of Doncaster where the authorities said persistent rain had caused severe flooding as water levels reached record highs and posed a danger to life. "Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately," Doncaster Council said. "We advise people to seek shelter with family and friends. Rest centers have been established."

While most of the serious flooding affected central and northern England, there were more than 100 other alerts across the country where the Environment Agency cautioned that flooding was possible. The torrential rain also brought widespread travel disruption with some rail operators issuing a "Do not travel" advice to passengers in places around Sheffield and other affected areas while many roads were also closed.

"Awful to see the terrible flooding across the North of England," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "Thank you to the emergency staff & volunteers helping families through this difficult time."

Also Read: Golf-Woodland out to beat Woods and force way into Presidents Cup

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP: Fadnavis

The wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP Fadnavis....

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation FIH on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Mens Hockey World Cup in 2023. Spain and Netherlands have been confirmed as the co-hosts for the 2022 FIH Hockey Womens World...

Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic quota in shooting

Chinki Yadav secured Indias 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday. Daughter of an electrician in the Madhya Pradesh governments sports department in ...

India's plastic exports fall 6% as shipments to China, Pak dip

Indias plastics exports declined by six per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal following a dip in shipments to China and Pakistan, a senior industry official said on Friday. Exports during April-September topped USD 4.32 bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019