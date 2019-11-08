Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: reports

The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf Coast on Friday, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

The unmanned aircraft was downed over Iranian territory with a domestically manufactured Mersad surface-to-air missile, said Tasnim news agency which is close to ultra-conservatives.

