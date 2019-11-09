International Development News
Development News Edition

Kartarpur corridor's opening to 'enormously improve' Indo-Pak ties, says Manmohan Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kartarpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 18:08 IST
Kartarpur corridor's opening to 'enormously improve' Indo-Pak ties, says Manmohan Singh
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The opening of the Kartarpur corridor will "enormously improve" relations between India and Pakistan, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday after he arrived here as part of the first batch of the Indian pilgrims through the cross-border pathway. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate the visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

He welcomed the first batch of the Indian Sikh pilgrims who entered Pakistan through the corridor which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur. Singh arrived here as part of the first batch which also included Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, and BJP MP Sunny Deol.

Speaking to Pakistani reporters, the former prime minister termed the opening of the corridor as a "big moment". "India and Pakistan relations will improve enormously as a result of this beginning," he said.

The 87-year-old two-time prime minister and his wife paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Chief Minister Amarinder said the Sikh community has been waiting for a free passage for 70 years and maintained that it is a good beginning, The Nation newspaper reported.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members and all the 117 MLAs and MPs from Punjab including ministers are also part of the first 'jatha'. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 pilgrims, saying it will be easy to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib gurdwara after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Asserting that he is fortunate to be able to dedicate the Kartarpur corridor to the country, Modi said the opening of the corridor and the integrated check post will bring double happiness to the people. India and Pakistan relations touched a new low after the Indian government on August 5 abrogated the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, India, and Pakistan after tough negotiations signed an agreement last month, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9. According to the agreement between Pakistan and India, 5,000 pilgrims from India can visit the shrine daily and the number can be increased in the future.

The requirement of passport and the USD 20 service fee have been waived for Saturday and for November 12 by Pakistan. Separate events have been organized on both sides of the border to launch the much-awaited corridor ahead of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary on November 12.

Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur Sahib, which has now become the world's largest Sikh Gurdwara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Chennaiyin eye turnaround as fight comes to the Fortress

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will seek their first win of the season when they renew rivalries in the Indian Super League ISL here on Sunday. The champions of the last two editions of Hero ISL have not been at their best this time around ...

Aryabhatta discovered world is round, rotates on axis much before Copernicus: Rajnath

Urging the younger generation to be mindful of the countrys glorious history, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that Aryabhatta had discovered that the earth is round and rotates on an axis much before Copernicus. Addressing t...

ZCZC

Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Ma...

VHP chief says temple to come up by 2024, favors design by Ram

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Saturday hoped that a grand temple will be built at the site as per a design prepared by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. He was confide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019