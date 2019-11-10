REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Australian firefighters raced on Sunday to contain widespread bushfires that have left three people dead, and braced for worse conditions in coming days as they warned the blazes will stretch their ability to protect people.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia has freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said on Sunday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans on Saturday asked that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week USA-MILITIA-RALLY/

Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Militias and conservative activists rallied in Washington on Saturday to demand protection of gun ownership rights, term limits for lawmakers in Congress, and tighter U.S. borders against immigrants, among other things

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/

Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5% of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday.

GOLDMAN-SACHS-PROBE/ Goldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A probe into Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s credit card practices has been initiated after tweets from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination in the new Apple Inc card algorithms that are used to determine credit limits. ENTERTAINMENT

WOODYALLEN-AMAZON-DISPUTE/ Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished. FRANCE-DOHERTY-ARREST/

Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs PARIS (Reuters) - British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday.

SPORTS TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA/

Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France 2-1 lead in Fed Cup final MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Kristina Mladenovic moved France in sight of a first Fed Cup title in 16 years by pulling off a brave 2-6 6-4 7-6(1) win over world number one Ash Barty in the first reverse singles of the final against Australia on Sunday.

BOXING-AUSTRALIA/ Australian boxer dies in training accident

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian boxing was in shock on Sunday after local fighter Dwight Richie died in a training accident at the age of 27. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE MEXICO-VIOLENCE/SECTS (PIX) (TV)

Massacre unites Mexico's Mormon sects, even their exiles The massacre of nine Americans has drawn together Mexico's Mormon-sects, even prompting exiles from the polygamous groups to help grief-stricken family members.

10 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-EU

Turkey says will start repatriating Islamic State detainees Turkey says it will start repatriating Islamic State detainees to their home countries, even if they had had their citizenship revoked

11 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GREECE-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese President visits Greece

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to Greece for a three-day visit where he is expected to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 10 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/PIS (PIX) (TV) Poland's ruling party marks anniversary of national independence

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party organizes a march to commemorate victims of a plane crash that killed Poland's then-president and 95 other people, and to celebrate 101st anniversary of national independence, a day before the anniversary that will be marked by a mass march organized by far-right groups. 10 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/HEZBOLLAH (TV) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to give speech

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is set to give a televised speech. 11 Nov - 12 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND Irish court to discuss extradition proceedings against man charged over UK truck deal

Extradition proceedings against a second Northern Irish man charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London last month due to be discussed in Irish court. A hearing against Eamonn Harrison, 22, has been scheduled for Nov. 21. 11 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog. 11 Nov

JAPAN-EMPEROR/RITUAL EXPLAINER-Japan's emperor to symbolically spend night with a goddess in final major accession ritual

On Thursday evening, Japanese Emperor Naruhito will dress in pure white robes and be ushered into a dark wooden hall for his last major enthronement rite: spending the night with a goddess. The "Daijosai" is the most overtly religious ceremony marking the emperor's accession after his father, Akihito, abdicated on April 30, centering as it does around Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe Japan's emperor descended. 11 Nov

CUBA-ANNIVERSARY/HAVANA-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Cuba readies to receive Spanish king for 500th anniversary of Havana

Cuba readies to receive for the first time ever an official visit from the Spanish king and queen as part of the celebrations of the 500th anniversary since the founding of Havana. The visit underscores differences between European and U.S. policy on the Communist-run island nation as the old continent seeks to further strengthen bilateral relations while the Trump administration attempts to isolate it. 11 Nov

BRICS-SUMMIT/ (TV) Security tightens as Brazil readies to host BRICS Summit

Security tightens as Brazil readies to host BRICS Summit. The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds its annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. 11 Nov

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA Quarterly U.N. nuclear watchdog report on Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is expected to send a quarterly report on Iran to its member states. The International Atomic Energy Agency is policing Iran's 2015 deal with major powers and will describe Iran's recent breaches of the accord, including whether Tehran has in fact enriched uranium at its Fordow site, which was built in secret inside a mountain. 11 Nov

CUBA-ANNIVERSARY/HAVANA-PREVIEW (PIX) Cuba readies to celebrate 500th anniversary of Havana

Cuba readies to celebrate the 500th anniversary since the founding of Havana on November 16. 11 Nov

RUSSIA-ARMENIA/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Armenia

Lavrov plans to meet Armenian Prime Minister and President and hold talks with Armenian Foreign Minister 11 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-HEARINGS EXPLAINER - What to expect from U.S. Democrats' public impeachment hearings

This article will explain what to expect in upcoming public hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The hearings start Nov. 13 in the House Intelligence Committee. The "explainer" will discuss why Democrats are having the hearings, how they intend to make their case and how Republicans are expected to respond. 11 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS DBS-RESULTS/

Singapore's biggest bank DBS reports Q3 results DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, reports results for July-September.

11 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe introduces new bank notes and coins to end cash shortages Zimbabwe's central bank to start circulating new lower denomination bank notes and coins, a move it says will help end shortages of cash and another step towards full introduction of a domestic currency after ending a decade of dollarization.

11 Nov RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/COUSIN (PIX) (TV) Pope's cousin looks forward to reunion during his Thailand visit

77-year-old Sister Ana Rosa Sivori is looking forward to seeing her long-lost cousin Pope Francis who will visit Thailand in November. 11 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)