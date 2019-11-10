Pakistan condemns restrictions in Kashmir on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi processions

Pakistan on Sunday condemned restrictions imposed in Kashmir on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi processions celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. The Foreign Office said the imposition of restrictions on celebrations and congregations on the occasion represents "utter disrespect for the sentiments of the Muslims" in Kashmir.

"It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion," the Foreign Office said. Authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya case and Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

The authorities disallowed major Eid-Milad-un-Nabi processions celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and no such gathering was allowed at the Hazratbal Shrine which houses the holy relic of the Prophet. Pakistan urged the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights organizations to take notice of the alleged suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of Kashmiris.

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

