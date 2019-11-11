REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 3:30 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he would resign after the military called on him to step down and allies tumbled away amid a fierce backlash over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation.

SPAIN-ELECTION Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's far-right Vox party more than doubled its number of lawmakers in the country's fourth national election in four years, which delivered a highly fragmented parliament, according to a near-final tally with more than 95% of the votes counted. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DIPLOMATS For U.S. diplomats, public impeachment hearings could be catharsis and maybe a circus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - On the first day of November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent an internal email to thousands of State Department staff that began: "As champions of American diplomacy, we are in the truth-telling business." USA-MILITIAS-RALLY Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- Militias and conservative activists rallied in Washington on Saturday to demand protection of gun ownership rights, term limits for lawmakers in Congress, and tighter U.S. borders against immigrants, among other things. BUSINESS

Alibaba says Singles' Day sales hit 91.2 billion yuan in first hour SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles’ Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32% from last year’s early haul of 69 billion yuan.

Goldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets BENGALURU (Reuters) - A probe into Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s credit card practices has been initiated after tweets from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination in the new Apple Inc card algorithms that are used to determine credit limits.

ENTERTAINMENT 'Midway' Defeats 'Doctor Sleep' in Surprise Box Office Upset

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - In a surprise box office win, Roland Emmerich’s World War II epic “Midway” took down the competition in North America to land in first place with $17.5 million. Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP Top 25 basketball roundup: Texas upends No. 23 Purdue

Junior guard Matt Coleman III led four scorers in double figures with 22 points as Texas rallied late to upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66 in West Lafayette, Ind. ESPORTS-LOL Chinese smash European hopes of 'Legends' video game glory

PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese video gamers crushed a team from Europe on Sunday who were hoping to break the domination of Asian players in the world championship finals of online game "League of Legends". UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS DBS-RESULTS/

Singapore's biggest bank DBS reports Q3 results DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, reports results for July-September.

11 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT SKY CITY ENT GRP-MOVES/

NZ's Skycity Entertainment says board member overseeing delayed project to resign New Zealand casino operator Skycity Entertainment Group on Monday said Richard Didsbury, who had overseen a key convention centre project that was hit by a massive fire last month, is to resign from its board.

11 Nov ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe introduces new bank notes and coins to end cash shortages Zimbabwe's central bank to start circulating new lower-denomination bank notes and coins, a move it says will help end shortages of cash and another step toward fully restoring a domestic currency after ending a decade of dollarisation

11 Nov AIRLINES-ENVIRONMENT/QANTAS (PIX)

Qantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious travellers grows Qantas Airways pledged to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which it said would make it only the second airline to do so, as a global push to combat climate change gathered momentum.

11 Nov LEBANON-PROTESTS/ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's central bank governor to hold news conference Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh is scheduled to hold a news conference to announce coming steps as the country's economic crisis deepens.

11 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT INDIA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

India releases industrial output data for Sept India will release monthly industrial output data for September on Nov 11 around 5.30 pm (Indian standard time)

11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/

Fed's Rosengren speaks in Oslo Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren speaks at conference at the Norwegian central bank in Oslo.

11 Nov 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT ROCHE-SWISS RESEARCH/

Roche highlights prospective drugs in Swiss research pipeline Roche's pRED Swiss drug development organisation highlights cancer, neurology and ophthalmology drugs in its pipeline.

11 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (TV) Malaysian court to rule on prosecutors' case against ex-PM Najib in 1MDB-linked trial

A Malaysian judge will rule on whether prosecutors had successfully established a case against former prime minister Najib Razak or to dismiss the charges against him. Najib faces seven charges including money laundering over allegations that he received about $10 million in illegal funds from SRC International, a former unit of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB. 11 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND Irish court to discuss extradition proceedings against man charged over UK truck deal

Extradition proceedings against a second Northern Irish man charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London last month due to be discussed in Irish court. A hearing against Eamonn Harrison, 22, has been scheduled for Nov. 21. 11 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog. 11 Nov

JAPAN-EMPEROR/RITUAL (PIX) EXPLAINER-Japan's emperor to symbolically spend night with a goddess in final major accession ritual

On Thursday evening, Japanese Emperor Naruhito will dress in pure white robes and be ushered into a dark wooden hall for his last major enthronement rite: spending the night with a goddess. The "Daijosai" is the most overtly religious ceremony marking the emperor's accession after his father, Akihito, abdicated on April 30, centring as it does around Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe Japan's emperor descended. 11 Nov

CUBA-ANNIVERSARY/HAVANA-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Cuba readies to receive Spanish king for 500th anniversary of Havana

Cuba readies to receive for the first time ever an official visit from the Spanish king and queen as part of the celebrations of the 500th anniversary since the founding of Havana. The visit underscores differences between European and U.S. policy on the Communist-run island nation as the old continent seeks to further strengthen bilateral relations while the Trump administration attempts to isolate it. 11 Nov

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV) POSTPONED - Former South African President Zuma due back at corruption inquiry

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is due back at a public inquiry into state corruption. 11 Nov

BRICS-SUMMIT/ (TV) Security tightens as Brazil readies to host BRICS Summit

Security tightens as Brazil readies to host BRICS Summit. The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds its annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. 11 Nov

JORDAN-ISRAEL/LAND (PIX) (TV) Jordan FM holds presser on end of Israel lease deal

Jordan's Foreign Minister holds a news conference on the end of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israel to use two enclaves along its border under its sovereignty. 11 Nov

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA Quarterly U.N. nuclear watchdog report on Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is expected to send a quarterly report on Iran to its member states. The International Atomic Energy Agency is policing Iran's 2015 deal with major powers and will describe Iran's recent breaches of the accord, including whether Tehran has in fact enriched uranium at its Fordow site, which was built in secret inside a mountain. 11 Nov

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Iraqi forces surround Baghdad protest camp as leaders seek an end to unrest

Iraqi security forces close in on Baghdad's main and only remaining protest camp after weeks of unrest, as political leaders seek a way out of the country's biggest crisis for years. 11 Nov

CUBA-ANNIVERSARY/HAVANA-PREVIEW (PIX) Cuba readies to celebrate 500th anniversary of Havana

Cuba readies to celebrate the 500th anniversary since the foundig of Havana on November 16. 11 Nov

RUSSIA-ARMENIA/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Armenia

Lavrov plans to meet Armenian Prime Minister and President and hold talks with Armenian Foreign Minister 11 Nov

FOOD-WASTE/VATICAN Vatican Academy of Sciences and Rockefeller Foundation host conference on food waste

The Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Rockefeller Foundation host two-day conference on food waste and food loss aimed at sharing latest scientific evidence and providing recommendations for expanded global and national actions to curb world hunger. 11 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-HEARINGS EXPLAINER - What to expect from U.S. Democrats' public impeachment hearings

This article will explain what to expect in upcoming public hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The hearings start Nov. 13 in the House Intelligence Committtee. The "explainer" will discuss why Democrats are having the hearings, how they intend to make their case and how Republicans are expected to respond. 11 Nov

GREECE-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese President visits Greece

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Greece and is expected to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 11 Nov 02:50 ET / 07:50 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump heads to new and more public phase

Americans face a spectacle they haven't seen in more than 20 years this week as the Democratic-led impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump enters a new and more public phase with televised hearings featuring diplomats who raised concerns over his dealings with Ukraine. 11 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRARTION/ASYLUM-WORKERS Companies sent letter opposing asylum work permit slowdown

A coalition of 15 companies are urging the withdraw of a Trump administration proposal to slow down the work permit approval process for asylum seekers. The proposed regulation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on asylum seekers. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARCH (PIX) (TV) Far-right groups hold annual march in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day

Far-right organisations hold an annual march through Warsaw to mark Poland's Independence Day. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/HEZBOLLAH (TV) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to give speech

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is set to give a televised speech. 11 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

EU-CLIMATE/EIB European Investment Bank head speaks ahead of key decision on fossil funding

The president of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer speaks at event in Luxembourg days before the bank's board is expected to decide on whether to stop funding fossil fuel projects. 11 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/COUSIN (PIX) (TV)

Pope's cousin looks forward to reunion during his Thailand visit 77-year-old Sister Ana Rosa Sivori is looking forward to seeing her long-lost cousin Pope Francis who will visit Thailand in November.

11 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-EU Turkey says will start repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey says it will start repatriating Islamic State detainees to their home countries, even if they had had their citizenship revoked 11 Nov

SYRIA-CRISIS/ASSAD (PIX) (TV) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is interviewed by RT TV channel

Russian RT TV channel interviews Syrian President Bashar al-Assad 11 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SLOVENIA-PARAMILITARY/ (PIX) (TV) Slovenia paramilitary group exercises near border with Croatia

A group of uniformed volunteers called Stajerska Varda (Stajerska Guard) holds regular exercises near Slovenian border with Croatia to - as they say - raise awareness among Slovenians that they have to be prepared to defend themselves if needed. 11 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

