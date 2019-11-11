Chief of pro-Kremlin TV offers Morales a job

The chief of RT, a Kremlin-backed TV channel, on Monday, proposed that Evo Morales, who has resigned as president of Bolivia under pressure from the opposition, take a job as a presenter. "I offer Morales an exciting job as a presenter on Spanish-language RT," Margarita Simonyan said in a post on Telegram, a popular messaging app.

Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa has been the host of a political talk show on RT's Spanish-language service for more than a year, she said. "And you never know what fate will throw at you later," she added.

Morales, Latin America's longest-serving president, resigned Sunday under pressure from three weeks of sometimes violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing for the 60-year-old socialist. RT, formerly known as Russia Today, was set up by the Kremlin to present Russia's point of view on current affairs, with the slogan "Question More".

Its hosts have included controversial figures such as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former British MP George Galloway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)