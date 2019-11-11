International Development News
Development News Edition

Free internet access should be a basic human right: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:24 IST
Free internet access should be a basic human right: Study

Free internet access should be considered as a basic human right, according to a study which noted that people unable to get online -- particularly in developing countries -- lack meaningful ways to influence the global players shaping their everyday lives. Researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK gave the example of Kerala, noting that the Indian state has declared universal internet access a human right and aims to provide it for its 35 million people by this year.

They explained that as political engagement increasingly takes place online, basic freedoms that many take for granted including free expression, freedom of information and freedom of assembly are undermined if some citizens have access to the internet and others do not. The study, published in the Journal of Applied Philosophy, shows that the internet could be a key way of protecting other basic human rights such as life, liberty, and freedom from torture -- a means of enabling billions of people to lead 'minimally decent lives'.

"Internet access is no luxury, but instead a moral human right and everyone should have unmonitored and uncensored access to this global medium -- provided free of charge for those unable to afford it," Merten Reglitz, a lecturer at the University of Birmingham, said in a statement. "Without such access, many people lack a meaningful way to influence and hold accountable supranational rule-makers and institutions," Reglitz said.

The researchers noted that people without internet acess don't have a say in the making of the rules they must obey and which shape their life chances. Reglitz added that exercising free speech and obtaining information was now heavily dependent on having internet access.

The researchers said that much of today's political debate took place online and politically relevant information is shared on the internet -- meaning the relative value these freedoms held for people 'offline' had decreased. The study attributes unprecedented possibilities to the internet for protecting basic human rights to life, liberty and bodily integrity, they said.

While the researchers acknowledged that being online does not guarantee these rights, they cite examples of internet engagement that helped hold governments and institutions to account. These examples include the 'Arab Spring' which saw new ways of global reporting on government atrocities, the researchers said.

They also gave the example of the #MeToo campaign which helped to 'out' sexual harassment of women by powerful men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata West Bengal India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir Globsyn Business School GBS under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum KYLF, held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in an...

UPDATE 1-Dutch state must repatriate children of Islamic State mothers, court rules

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said. Lawyers f...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organization that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, the founder of the Mayday Rescue group, ...

Thembi Siweya to engage with Colesburg community to raise media awareness

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya will on Tuesday engage with the community of Colesburg in the Northern Cape to create awareness of the importance of access to the media by historically disadvantaged communities.The engagemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019