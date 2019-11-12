International Development News
Development News Edition

Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gaza City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:57 IST
Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza early Tuesday in a resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a fierce round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants. Minutes after the Iranian-backed group confirmed the death of the commander, Bahaa Abu el-Atta, at dawn, barrages of rockets could be heard fired toward southern Israel from Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad said Abu el-Atta, 42, was undergoing "a heroic act" when he was assassinated. It did not elaborate but vowed revenge. Gaza's Health Ministry said a man and a woman were killed in an airstrike at a house and two other people were wounded.

The airstrike damaged the half of the second and most of the third floors of a house in the Shejaeya neighborhood east of the city. In a statement, the Israeli military said Abu el-Atta was responsible for recent rocket attacks against southern Israel communities, instructed by Tehran. It added that his "next attack was imminent." However, Israel often says Hamas, the larger militant group controlling Gaza, is responsible for any fire emanating from the enclave.

Since Hamas took over Gaza by force in 2007 from the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, Israel and Gaza militants fought three wars, with the third in 2014 lasting for 50 days and was the deadliest and most destructive. Short-but-frequent spasms of violence have occurred, the latest earlier this month when about 10 projectiles were fired at Israel, which accused Abu el-Atta of being behind them.

Since the 2014 war, Israel has mostly refrained from targeted assassinations of senior Gaza militants but did so one time in May, Israeli airplanes killed a Hamas commander and financial broker in a car traveling in Gaza City during a three-day of fire exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Frank Grillo, Maggie Q to star in thriller 'Cutman'

Frank Grillo and Maggie Q are teaming up for thriller drama Cutman. According to Variety, Grillo will play a forgotten, out-of-work boxer who begins working as the muscle for a local gangster.His life changes when he meets a young girl whos...

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Par panel

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patie...

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday, November 11 living up to its promise to move from commitment to action.A USD 500 million equity deal presented by the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund last year, to speed up investment...

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019