International Development News
Development News Edition

China orders ByteDance's Toutiao to fix search, saying national hero smeared

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 10:53 IST
China orders ByteDance's Toutiao to fix search, saying national hero smeared
Image Credit: ANI

China's internet regulator ordered the ByteDance news app Jinri Toutiao to clean up its search engine, saying the search function threw up "slanderous" information on a late Communist Party military leader. The Beijing office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a post published on Monday night on its official WeChat account that the search engine's results show inaccuracies on Fang Zhimin, who is viewed as a revolutionary martyr by the party.

The move highlights the intense regulatory scrutiny Chinese internet platforms are under in China and how oversight, especially over how Chinese history is portrayed, is growing. Last year, China passed a law making it potentially a criminal offense to defame or deny the deeds and spirit of the country's historical heroes and martyrs.

The CAC said it had asked Toutiao to "thoroughly clean up relevant information and punish relevant responsible persons", as well as "improve the search function." The app should "prevent information dissemination that distorts, demonizes, blasphemes and negates the deeds and spirits of heroes," the regulator added.

Toutiao representatives were quoted in the CAC post as saying that it will carry out "rectification" in time. ByteDance did not offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Toutiao is a popular AI-driven news aggregator that recommends different news articles to users in China with different interests and is one of the flagship apps run by ByteDance, which also operates the short video app TikTok.

In August, Toutiao launched a Chinese-language search engine that collates content within its app and the rest of the internet, becoming a competitor with Chinese search engine giant Baidu. It is not the first time ByteDance has been rapped by regulators. In 2018, its joke app "Neihan Duanzi" was shut down by authorities after being criticized for "vulgar" content. Toutiao too has been temporarily taken down from Chinese app stores on previous occasions.

ByteDance, which was valued at $78 billion late last year, has ambitions to expand globally and its TikTok short video app is popular in the United States. However, it is now facing regulatory scrutiny. Reuters reported this month that Washington has launched a national security review of TikTok's $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese land deal in Solomon's Guadalcanal disrupts access to WWII site

The battle fields of Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands, draw visitors from the United States and its war allies, as well as those from Japan, decades after the bloody campaign in the South Pacific ended.But in recent weeks, some visitors ...

If BCCI changes reformed constitution, it would be ridiculing SC: Lodha panel secretary

The BCCIs plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to ridiculing the countrys highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had a pivotal role in drafting the revamp. Sankaran...

Clippers earn win in Leonard's reunion with Raptors

Lou Williams scored 21 points off the bench to help the Los Angeles Clippers post a 98-88 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first NBA title last June, scored just 12 point...

Former Bolivian president Morales heads to Mexico for asylum

Bolivias former president, Evo Morales, was flying to Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing his South American homeland, seeking refuge under a leftist government that has supported the veteran socialist in the wake of a disputed election. Bolivi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019