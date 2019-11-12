International Development News
Financial Times announces first female editor

  Updated: 12-11-2019 19:42 IST
  Created: 12-11-2019 19:42 IST
London, Nov 12 (AFP) The Financial Times on Tuesday announced that its deputy editor, Roula Khalaf, would take over as the newspaper's editor next year, the first woman to hold the post. She succeeds Lionel Barber, who will step down after almost 15 years in the top job.

Khalaf joined the FT in 1995 as North Africa correspondent and went on to lead the paper's coverage of the Arab Spring, which started in 2011, before becoming foreign editor. "I'm thrilled to be leading the most talented newsroom through the next chapter of FT excellence," she said. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

