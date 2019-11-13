International Development News
Kremlin sees "positive dynamic" in work on four-way Ukraine summit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was a "positive dynamic" in preparations to hold a four-way international summit on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kyiv on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France to hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.

