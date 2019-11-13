International Development News
Poland arrests two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Polish agents arrested two people accused of planning attacks against Muslims inspired by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and suspected white supremacist Brenton Tarrant in New Zealand, the security service said on Wednesday. The arrests follow a spate of attacks involving white supremacists targeting ethnic and religious minorities across the globe. Far-right groups have grown in strength in Poland, the largest of the European Union's post-communist states.

The two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday in the capital Warsaw and the northern city of Szczecin. "The arrests are the result of information collected earlier by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) about an extremist group whose aim was to intimidate Muslims living in Poland," the statement said.

"The materials gathered during the investigation show the group modeled itself on terrorist attacks carried out by extremists including Anders Breivik (in 2011 in Norway) and Brenton Tarrant (in 2019 in New Zealand)." The group intended to carry out attacks using firearms and explosives, the statement said, and during one search of a house in the Warsaw suburb of Wlochy, ABW agents found materials for making large quantities of explosives, guns, and ammunition.

Breivik, an anti-Muslim neo-Nazi, massacred 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. Tarrant has been charged with an attack broadcast live on Facebook in 2019 on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 51 people and wounded dozens.

